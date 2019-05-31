Barbara Hartman of Chesaw, WA, passed away Saturday May 25, 2019 at 90 years old. She was born in Seattle on March 19, 1929 to Ida and Carl Gilbert. She graduated from Snohomish High in 1948. Barb and Bob Hartman married on February 5, 1949 in Snohomish, WA. Barb loved traveling, gardening, animals, cooking and sewing. Special thanks to "Highland Stitchers of Molson" for the quilt she will be laid to rest under. Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Robert. She leaves behind a brother, Tom Gilbert; four children, Ron Hartman, Bobbie Kosier, Christie Harmon and Betty Martin; nine grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, eight step grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Everett, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 31, 2019