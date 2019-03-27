Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Jean Bylsma. View Sign

Barbara Jean Steinman Bylsma Barbara Bylsma, 86 passed March 23, 2019 peacefully in her sleep. Born in Mt Vernon, WA, February 13, 1933 to William and Mahala Steinman. While working in the Lucky grocery store in 1975, a Grandma Cookie salesman kept using her checkout to buy snacks and soon became her sweetie. His name was Pat Bylsma and he was the love of her life. They married in 1976 and together had a passion for bowling, card playing and any board game invented. Unfortunately, Barb lost Pat in 1991 and never got over the loss. The family is celebrating that Barb and Pat are together again. Barb is survived by her seven children: David Graham, Darla Rydman, Judy Jack, Guy Pryor, Claudia Judson, Don Bylsma, and Ron Bylsma and numerous grandchildren. A memorial will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Northshore Community Church, 10301 NE 145 St., Kirkland, WA 98034. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: Hope Creek Charitable Foundation 4326 148th St SE, Mill Creek, WA 98012





409 Filbert Road

Lynnwood , WA 980364934

Funeral Home Details
(425) 672-1800

