Barbara Jean Coon age 82, died peacefully in the arms of the love of her life on October 1, 2019 at 10:00am at their home in Marysville, WA. She fought a long, very hard courageous battle with kidney disease. Barbara was born on January 4, 1937 in Glendale, California along side her twin sister, Betty Cashman. Barbara and Betty had a bond like no other and were the best of friends throughout all of their lives. Her sister patiently awaited her arrival at Heavens Gate, a reunion that was long awaited by both of them. Barbara is survived by her husband of 62 years, Melvin Coon, they shared the most magical and beautiful marriage that many dream of having. Melvin took care of her day in and day out for 15 years while she fought this terrible disease, he always did this with so much love and care. Barbara's five children and their loving husband's were her pride and joy, Mark Coon, her oldest, Dorothy and George Larsen, Terry and Keith Fugee, Doris and Rick Oliver, and her youngest son, Mike Coon. Barbara also had six grandchildren who were all the light of her life, Marty Rich; her only grandson, Ricky Oliver, Sara Tormey, Katie Fugee, Michaela Caldwell, and Mackenzie Cochran. She was also blessed with eight great-grandchildren that were incredibly special to her and all held a very special place in her heart. Barbara was also very blessed to have a huge extended family in Michigan of her sister's eight children and numerous grandkids, and great-grandkids. Barbara was a women like no other. She was truly a fighter and the backbone to her family. Not once did she ever complain and say why me, she always said why not me. She always had a solution and amazing words of encouragement for all of her loved ones. Barbara was a wonderful painter, artist, had a gift for crafts, enjoyed reading, playing games, and loved to go fishing. Her true passion in life was being a mother to her five children, being a loving Grandma to her grandkids, and most importantly a wife to her loving husband. A celebration of her beautiful life will be held in the summer of 2020 so all her family can attend. Details to follow.



