Oct. 16, 1932 - Oct. 10, 2019 Barbara passed away peacefully on October 10, 2019, at the age of 86, surrounded by her family. Barbara was born in Everett, WA. She enjoyed spending time with family, dressing up, shopping, playing bingo, going to casinos, and attending local fairs. She also loved and adored her animals. There will be an empty space in all of our hearts and all who knew her will miss her greatly. She leaves behind her loving husband, Alfred Kemp; three children: sons, Michael and Willie (wife, Dawn) and daughter, Kelly (husband, Gayland); many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; siblings, Carol and Lonnie; much extended family and many friends. May Barbara rest in peace and be remembered for her strength, love, and cheerful laughter.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 20, 2019