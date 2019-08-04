Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Jean (Clement) Morgan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

August 11, 1930 - July 27, 2019 Longtime Stanwood, WA resident, Barbara Morgan, died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at a care facility in Everett, WA. She was 88. Born Barbara Jean Clement to Peggy and George Clement on August 11, 1930 at Seattle Providence Hospital. She grew up in Seattle. She eloped to Coeur d'Alene, ID and married Kenneth Paul Morgan, Jr., at the age of 19. The couple had four children in the 1950s, living in the Seattle area. Ken passed away in 1970. Her children called her "Mother," and that she was. A mother is many things: teacher, role model, mentor, friend and spiritual guide; she loves, comforts, cares and supports. She was the best mother anyone could ever have had. Her version of the best party ever was a potluck picnic at Lake Goodwin, the site of many family birthdays, with lots of family and friends. Barbara worked as a nurse at Providence Hospital in Seattle and then transferred to Everett, where she retired at age 62. She was preceded in death by: her parents, Thelma "Peggy" Juanita (Horner) and George Robert Clement; husband, Kenneth Paul Morgan, Jr.; eldest son, George Kenneth Morgan; daughter, Cheryl Ann Vining; sisters, Phyllis Ervin, Georgia Schultz and Winifred Juanita. She is survived by: sons, Gene and Linda Morgan, and Tom and Mary Morgan; daughter-in-law, Niola Morgan; son-in-law, Phil Vining; grandchildren, Sarah and Troy Nash, Heidi Morgan, Blaine and Nikki Morgan, Angela Morgan and Sam Watts, Clinton and Hawley Vining, Melissa and Murat Shamanov, Jake Vining and Deborah Alford, Summer Morgan, Kyla Morgan and Kody Morgan; 22 great-grandchildren and one on the way, one great-great-grandchild and one on the way, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A Celebration of Barbara's Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Lake Goodwin Community Park, 4620 Lakewood Rd, Stanwood, WA. Please bring a dish to share. A mass will be held in Barbara's honor at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 26900 78th Ave NW, Stanwood, WA on August 21, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Her remains will be placed at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Shoreline, WA with her husband, parents and sister.



August 11, 1930 - July 27, 2019 Longtime Stanwood, WA resident, Barbara Morgan, died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at a care facility in Everett, WA. She was 88. Born Barbara Jean Clement to Peggy and George Clement on August 11, 1930 at Seattle Providence Hospital. She grew up in Seattle. She eloped to Coeur d'Alene, ID and married Kenneth Paul Morgan, Jr., at the age of 19. The couple had four children in the 1950s, living in the Seattle area. Ken passed away in 1970. Her children called her "Mother," and that she was. A mother is many things: teacher, role model, mentor, friend and spiritual guide; she loves, comforts, cares and supports. She was the best mother anyone could ever have had. Her version of the best party ever was a potluck picnic at Lake Goodwin, the site of many family birthdays, with lots of family and friends. Barbara worked as a nurse at Providence Hospital in Seattle and then transferred to Everett, where she retired at age 62. She was preceded in death by: her parents, Thelma "Peggy" Juanita (Horner) and George Robert Clement; husband, Kenneth Paul Morgan, Jr.; eldest son, George Kenneth Morgan; daughter, Cheryl Ann Vining; sisters, Phyllis Ervin, Georgia Schultz and Winifred Juanita. She is survived by: sons, Gene and Linda Morgan, and Tom and Mary Morgan; daughter-in-law, Niola Morgan; son-in-law, Phil Vining; grandchildren, Sarah and Troy Nash, Heidi Morgan, Blaine and Nikki Morgan, Angela Morgan and Sam Watts, Clinton and Hawley Vining, Melissa and Murat Shamanov, Jake Vining and Deborah Alford, Summer Morgan, Kyla Morgan and Kody Morgan; 22 great-grandchildren and one on the way, one great-great-grandchild and one on the way, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A Celebration of Barbara's Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Lake Goodwin Community Park, 4620 Lakewood Rd, Stanwood, WA. Please bring a dish to share. A mass will be held in Barbara's honor at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 26900 78th Ave NW, Stanwood, WA on August 21, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Her remains will be placed at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Shoreline, WA with her husband, parents and sister. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close