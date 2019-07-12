Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Jean Mutt Cunningham. View Sign Service Information Purdy & Kerr with Dawson Funeral Home 409 West Main Street Monroe , WA 982720118 (360)-794-7049 Send Flowers Obituary

June 20, 1953 - June 15, 2019 Late night on Saturday, June 15, 2019, Barbara Jean Mutt Cunningham, loving and devoted mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 65. Barbara was born in Bethesda, MD on June 20, 1953 to Samuel and Sheila Mutt. She had a daughter, Gerilyn Lorene Turpin Allen; and a son, Eric Jay Cunningham. Barb loved nothing more than her family. She loved to be silly and make people laugh. She was generous, warm, and fiercely loyal. Anyone who was lucky enough to know her, knows she was an angel long before the Lord called her home. She fought hard her whole life, now Heaven welcomes home its beautiful angel for a well-deserved rest. Barb was preceded in death by her father, Samuel Mutt Jr.; her mother, Sheila Claire Cooke McMillan Mutt; her nephew, Brian Samuel Mutt (1981-2000); and her baby brother, Christopher Lee Mutt (1956-1958). She is survived by her daughter, Gerilyn; her son, Eric; three grandchildren, Jami Elizabeth Turpin Hiebert, Alexander Jay Cunningham, Kylee Mae Cunningham; and a great grandson, Liam Michael Hiebert. Barb is also survived by three siblings, brother, James Edward Mutt; sister and best friend, Sylvia Anne Mutt Hickman; and brother, Samuel Allen Mutt. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at The New Hope Fellowship church at 1012 W. Main St, Monroe, WA. All who knew Barb are happily welcomed. Condolences can be sent to her family at 3913 Robe Menzel Rd., Granite Falls, WA 98252





June 20, 1953 - June 15, 2019 Late night on Saturday, June 15, 2019, Barbara Jean Mutt Cunningham, loving and devoted mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 65. Barbara was born in Bethesda, MD on June 20, 1953 to Samuel and Sheila Mutt. She had a daughter, Gerilyn Lorene Turpin Allen; and a son, Eric Jay Cunningham. Barb loved nothing more than her family. She loved to be silly and make people laugh. She was generous, warm, and fiercely loyal. Anyone who was lucky enough to know her, knows she was an angel long before the Lord called her home. She fought hard her whole life, now Heaven welcomes home its beautiful angel for a well-deserved rest. Barb was preceded in death by her father, Samuel Mutt Jr.; her mother, Sheila Claire Cooke McMillan Mutt; her nephew, Brian Samuel Mutt (1981-2000); and her baby brother, Christopher Lee Mutt (1956-1958). She is survived by her daughter, Gerilyn; her son, Eric; three grandchildren, Jami Elizabeth Turpin Hiebert, Alexander Jay Cunningham, Kylee Mae Cunningham; and a great grandson, Liam Michael Hiebert. Barb is also survived by three siblings, brother, James Edward Mutt; sister and best friend, Sylvia Anne Mutt Hickman; and brother, Samuel Allen Mutt. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at The New Hope Fellowship church at 1012 W. Main St, Monroe, WA. All who knew Barb are happily welcomed. Condolences can be sent to her family at 3913 Robe Menzel Rd., Granite Falls, WA 98252 Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close