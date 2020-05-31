June 30, 1937 - May 7, 2020 Barbara Jean (Friend) Pate passed away May 7, 2020. She was born June 30, 1937 to Ray and Lois Friend, grew up in Everett Wash., graduated from Everett High School. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Lois Friend; brother, Dale Friend; and son, Darrell DeBruyn. She is survived by a daughter, Lynette Lloyd and husband, James. Grandchildren, Jacquiline Larcom, Brandon Reitan, Crystal Lloyd, Tara Christofferson and husband Jacob, Loren Lloyd; and nine great grandchildren. Barbara is now free to dance with joy, gamble with gusto, shop without tiring, and socialize with all who have passed before her. At her request no services will be held.