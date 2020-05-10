November 9, 1935 - May 1, 2020 Barbara Jean (Lason) Ronnback, age 84, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020. She was born November 9, 1935 in Bovey, Minnesota to Wallace and Edna Lason. She was married to Richard B. Ronnback on March 22, 1954, who preceded her in death in 1988. Barbara was six when her family moved from Minnesota to Lake Stevens, Washington where she lived until her marriage to Richard and they settled in Everett where they raised their family. While raising four children the family enjoyed camping trips and spending time at the family cabin until Rich became ill and then she devoted many years to taking care of him. In 1972 Barbara began working at the Snohomish County Court House Assessor's Office where she worked until retirement. She made many friends there and enjoyed their monthly retiree luncheons. She also always looked forward to her Friendship Club gatherings and Civic Music performances. Barbara was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She is survived by her two daughters and their husbands, Rena and Kevin Dahl and Roberta and Bill Bielser; and son and his wife, Russell and Teresa Ronnback; her son, Randy preceded her in death in 2008. She cherished her role as grandma to Nicole Voshell and husband Ian, Katie Williams and husband Landon, Brandon Dahl, Kristen Harrison and husband Zach. She especially loved her role as nana to Ashlyn and Cole Williams, Delanie Theuret, Camden and Hudson Harrison and Blake Voshell. Barbara's daughter Roberta and Roberta's friend Kyle thought that their parents had been alone long enough. They set them up on a blind date. That's when Ray Watters entered Barbara's world. They spent several years together travelling to many exciting places, playing games and enjoying each other's company until his passing in 2002. His two daughters, Chris Summers and husband Matt, their children, Michael, Morgan and Chad; Kyle Hall and husband, Kevin all became part of Barbara's extended family that she remained close to until the end. Barbara left behind many nieces and nephews in Washington and Idaho and cousins in Minnesota. She also had two very special friends that she considered her adopted daughters. They are Carole Beecher and Lynn Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents and all five siblings and their spouses. Her last two years were spent living at Washington Oakes Retirement Community. The family would like to thank the staff there for all of the love and care that they gave to her. A private immediate family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 and when we can all get together again at a later date a Memorial will be held to honor her. Happy Mother's Day! We will all love and miss you forever. Until we meet again...