Watson Barbara Jean Watson left us on Saturday, June 6, 2020, to go to her home in Heaven. She was born on March 5, 1926, in Yakima, Washington to Clyde and Bessie Shelton. She grew up in North Seattle where she was a charter member of the Cardinal Club with lifelong friends, Anita, Glenna and Gloria. She graduated from Lincoln High School and attended the University of Washington where she met and fell in love with Elmer "Bud" Watson. They were married in 1946. After a few years living in the home built for them by her father, Barbara and Bud bought a dairy farm in (North) Lakewood. Here they raised cows, chickens and their four children, David, Diane, Janice and Susan.



Barbara loved Jesus her whole life and was always an active member of her church. She could be found teaching Sunday school, leading a prayer group and serving in the women's society. Other interests included sewing, reading, photography, oil painting and gardening. She loved being a homemaker and taking care of her family. Later she worked at the Lakewood Post Office where she enjoyed serving her friends, neighbors and the Lakewood community.



Barbara and Bud were best friends during their nearly 74 years of marriage. They enjoyed traveling, flying all over in Bud's airplane and spending time together sitting in front of the fire in their farmhouse kitchen. In 2001, they moved to an apartment in Arlington. Following a major stroke in 2008, Barbara moved into the Marysville Care Center. Bud visited her nearly everyday for 12 years. They were an inspiration to all who knew them, and a wonderful example of a couple completely devoted to each other.



Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved son, David, her parents, and her sister, Marion Swain. She leaves behind her husband, Bud, brother-in-law, Bill Williams and daughters Diane Darling, Janice & husband Tom Peloquin and Susan & husband Scott Marlow. Also, her 6 grandchildren Jim, Greg, Andy, Jeff, Brian and Zoe as well as 7 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Services will be held at a later date. Interment will be at the Arlington Cemetery. The family wishes to convey their heartfelt appreciation for the staff at the Marysville Care Center for the wonderful care they provided Barbara.



March 5, 1926 - June 6, 2020



