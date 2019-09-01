Barbara "Barb" Jorgensen May 3, 1937 - August 21, 2019 Barbara "Barb" Jorgensen, 82, passed away at home on August 21, 2019, in Marysville, WA with her loving family surrounding her. Barb was born on May 3, 1937 in Vancouver, BC. A celebration of Barb's life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the Everett Yacht Club, 404 14th St, Everett, WA 98201. In lieu of flowers, donations to EvergreenHealth Foundation (www.evergreenhealthfoundation.com) to support the Hospice program in honor of Barb would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 1, 2019