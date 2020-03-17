Barbara Kristina Arocha May 17,1967-Feb. 25, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family and friends of Barbara Kristina Arocha announce her sudden passing. The room was filled with love as she was surrounded by her child and friends. Barbara was a loving mother to Christopher and Kris Arocha, wife to Pete Arocha, and loyal friend to many. Barbara was always volunteering and participating in projects in the community. Through all of her volunteering work she touched many lives and will be truly missed. A hole that won't be filled. Barbara was awarded Volunteer of the Month for the City of Marysville, WA in 2016. She was a board member for MCL (Marysville Community Lunch) program. She was an avid quilter and belonged to the In Stitches Quilt Club. Barbara received the PTA's Golden Acorn award. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 17, 2020