"The love in our family flows strong and deep, leaving us memories to treasure and keep."

Barbara Joyce Leahy entered eternal rest on October 30, 2020 at her Lake Stevens home, surrounded by her loved ones. Barbara was born on October 12, 1934 to John and Isabel O'Hara in Coos Bay, Oregon. Barbara grew up on a family homestead with her two brothers, David and Patrick. The family moved from Coos Bay to Independence, Oregon, where she finished her catholic education. While in high school, she met Darwin Leahy of Dallas, Oregon and were married September 27, 1952. Darwin and Barbara had four children; Robert, Daniel, Julie and Michael, raising them with their strong catholic faith. Throughout their marriage they lived in Oregon, Alaska, North Seattle, settling in Alderwood Manor to raise their family and retiring in Lake Stevens, Washington. Barbara was a strong, caring and independent woman, always putting her family above all else. No matter what God had in store for her life, she always had a smile on here face. Beyond her own children, anyone who crossed paths with her felt loved and deeply cared for. Her love for the Oregon Coast was passed on to her children and grandchildren, spending most summers on the beach.

She was predeceased by her parents, brothers, husband and grandchild Christopher.

She is survived by her children; Robert and wife Kathy, Daniel and Cindy, Julie and husband Rick, Michael and wife Jennifer, 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Barbara was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

