Barbara Lindahl
1949 - 2020
Barbara Sharon Lindahl (Dickinson) departed this life September 22, 2020 at the age of 71 from natural causes. Barb was born in Williston ND on March 17, 1949 to William & Delores Dickinson (Flexhaug).

Barb married Donald Lindahl in August of 1968 and they had three children. The family settled in Monroe WA. Barb spent many years in the restaurant industry, including Petosa's and the Holiday Inn where she created many long-lasting friendships. After the tragic loss of her husband and eldest daughter she endeavored to carry on. Barb earned her cosmetologist license and eventually opened her own beauty shop. She ended her career as an A/C Cook with the Department of Corrections where she retired.

She enjoyed time with friends and family, playing cards and visiting the casino. Barb had the gift of gab, she made friends everywhere she went, whether it was her neighbors or friends whom she held dear, or a stranger in line next to her waiting for coffee.

Barb was preceded in death by her Father - William Dickinson, Mother - Delores Gafkjen, Stepfather - Orville Gafkjen, Husband - Donald Lindahl, Daughter - Dawn LaRae Lindahl, Brothers - Bill & George Dickinson and Sister - Lois McIver.

She leaves behind her Children - Shawn Lindahl, Melissa Dee (husband David Dee), Grandchildren - Donald, Dustin, Andrew & Peyton. Stepmother - Jeanette Dickinson as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

Her passing will leave a huge hole in the hearts of all who knew & loved her. When we lose someone we love, we must learn not to live without them, but to live with the love they left behind. Heaven has gained an Angel.

March 17, 1949 - September 22, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
