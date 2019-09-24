Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Lou Braaten. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Lou (Page) Braaten Dec. 31, 1936 - Sept. 7, 2019 Barbara Lou Braaten, 82, of Everett, WA went home to heaven on September 7, 2019. She had been a resident at Cline Adult Family Home since March of 2012 with late-stage Alzheimer's. Barbara was born December 31, 1936 to Cameron and Hilda Page in Everett, WA. She was their only daughter and the eldest of three (brothers, Ron and Ed). Barbara graduated from Everett High School, Class of 1954. May 13, 1955, she married the love of her life, Robert C. Braaten and the following year started a family, having four children, Debra J. Braaten, R. Michael Braaten, John A. Braaten, and Lori J. Christopherson. Barbara assumed the role of a homemaker with great enthusiasm and joy. She always got up to make Robert his breakfast and lunch and share daily devotions and prayer before going on with her day. She welcomed all to her home and it became the favorite gathering place for family and friends. To supplement their income, she started babysitting for several families, painted home interiors, and cleaned homes for people she knew up until all of her own children were in school. In 1971 she went to work at Olivia Park Elementary as a teacher's aide. One year later she became an Administrative Assistant there and five years later she moved to Fairmount Elementary where she served until her retirement in 1997. While at Fairmount she flourished. In 1993 she was nominated for "The Lighthouse Award" Mukilteo School District's highest honor. Just before her retirement in 1997 she received the "Humanitarian Award" from the Fairmount PTSA. Perhaps the greatest "Award" she received was at her retirement party held at Fairmount where she had a crown placed on her head and was escorted into a standing-room-only gymnasium filled with students and parents, past and present, wanting to see here reaction when they presented her "Retirement Present". To thundering applause, they presented her with roundtrip tickets (for her AND Robert) to Norway, which all of them knew was her long-time dream to visit. Along with cards and pictures of kids and their families (many who were now grown and had children of their own attending Fairmount) hugs and tears and wishing "Mrs. Braaten" a wonderful retirement. Her trademark smile coupled with all the hugs and love that she had spread over the last 20 years would be greatly missed, but for now, would never be forgotten. Her faith is what shaped her life, having accepted Christ at an early age, she was always active in her church. Along with Robert, they became a team that would impact hundreds of children as Sunday School teachers for 40 years. They loved and taught 2-6-year-olds, many crying as their parents left, only to stop as soon as the door closed behind them, and her comforting smile and love put them at ease. Singing in the choir, frequently singing duets with Robert, and hosting Bible studies at their home were the example that she impressed upon her children. Retirement consisted of spending summers at their lot in Skagit Woods (often with kids and grandkids), tracing her and Robert's ancestry, weekend outings to antique stores, gardening and tending her flowers, and frequently visiting friends and relatives. Other accomplishments and hobbies included sewing, crocheting, tole-painting, and whatever craft was on the menu at her favorite "Homemakers Club" which was made up of many of her closest friends/co-workers. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 - 11:00 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church in Everett.

