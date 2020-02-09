Barbara Ann McManus May 17, 1928 - January 31, 2020 Barbara Ann McManus, passed away at the age 91 on January 31, 2020 in Edmonds, WA. She was born in Monroe, OR on May 17, 1928 to George Mahlon Gerber and Esther Wilhelmina Johnson. She was preceded in death by both her parents, and husbands, Rev. Charles Norman McManus and Edward Kumka; and by siblings: Chester, Norman, Ralph, Lucille, Irene, Wallace and Donna. She is survived by her younger brother, George Gerber; and all six of her own children: Richard, McManus, Gail Mezger, Rhoda Kiely, Paula, David and Daniel McManus; along with seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Please visit evergreen-washelli-funeral-home Memorial service will be held at Evergreen Washelli, 11111 Aurora Avenue North, in Seattle, on Sunday, February 23, 2020, viewing 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., burial to follow.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 9, 2020