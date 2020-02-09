Barbara McManus

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara McManus.
Service Information
Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home
11111 Aurora Ave N
SEATTLE, WA
98133
(206)-362-5200
Obituary
Send Flowers

Barbara Ann McManus May 17, 1928 - January 31, 2020 Barbara Ann McManus, passed away at the age 91 on January 31, 2020 in Edmonds, WA. She was born in Monroe, OR on May 17, 1928 to George Mahlon Gerber and Esther Wilhelmina Johnson. She was preceded in death by both her parents, and husbands, Rev. Charles Norman McManus and Edward Kumka; and by siblings: Chester, Norman, Ralph, Lucille, Irene, Wallace and Donna. She is survived by her younger brother, George Gerber; and all six of her own children: Richard, McManus, Gail Mezger, Rhoda Kiely, Paula, David and Daniel McManus; along with seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Please visit evergreen-washelli-funeral-home Memorial service will be held at Evergreen Washelli, 11111 Aurora Avenue North, in Seattle, on Sunday, February 23, 2020, viewing 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., burial to follow.
logo
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.