In Loving Memory Barbara (Bobbie) Plancich Dubarry May 10, 1933 - Sept. 21, 2016 Our beautiful Bobbie passed away four years ago. She left to return to her Lord and Saviour. She has left a void in our lives forever. We will miss her beautiful smile and heart. She was loved by her husband, daughters, sons-in-law, granddaughters, great grandsons and great granddaughters, and many special friends. May 10, 1933 - September 21, 2016



