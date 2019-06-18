Barbara Rose Rowe July 29, 1942 - April 7, 2019 Barbara Rowe of Granite Falls, WA, passed away peacefully in her sleep from Silent battle with Dementia. She was born in Salem, OR, To Davis and Gertrude Robinson. Mom was a hard worker whose special interest and Love were dancing, gardening, camping, fishing and cooking and having get togethers with others. She enjoyed life to its fullest... She was a member of Granite Falls Eagles. She is survived by her significant other, Lyman Herston, of Granite Falls; daughters, Cordelia Packard (Dennis) of Arlington WA, Myrna Rowe of Marysville, WA; her sister, Violet Mount (Brian) of Marysville; her Grandsons, Kevin Bumgarner (Lindsay) of Arlington, Dion Packard of Arlington, Jesse Packard (Carlee) of Arlington; grand daughter, Kelsey Beeghly (Wyatt) of Arlington and Honesty Nevaeh and Bowen of Oak Harbor WA; great grandchildren, Kylar Mara and Emma; nieces and nephews, Carey, Carol, Ken Angela, Anthony and many family and friends she loved. A potluck celebration memorial is being held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Granite Falls Eagles, 11am-1pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to Dementia/ Alzheimer's
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 18, 2019