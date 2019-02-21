Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara S. Nies. View Sign

Barbara Shirley Nies Barbara Nies passed away peacefully on Saturday February 2, 2019 at Providence Hospital in Everett, WA. Barbara was born in 1931 to Emil and Astrid Lovestrand of Yakima, WA. She was the eldest of eight children and is survived by four sisters and one brother: Phyllis Ingebretson, Elsa Smith , Sharon Vance, Becky Thomas and Roland Lovestrand. In 1953 Barbara married her true love, Milo Nies. They then moved to Bothell, WA, in 1958, where they started their family, having two sons, Rodney and Curtis Nies. Barbara worked as the Director of Snohomish County Senior Services for many years, retiring in 1990. She had a full life and was surrounded by love. Her favorite things to do were garden in her beautiful yard and attend family reunions, as she absolutely loved spending time with family. She took so much enjoyment in listening to classic country western music and spending time with her great grandsons, who loved her dearly. Barbara is survived by; her husband, Milo Nies, her sons, Rodney and Curtis Nies, her daughter-in-law, Claire Nies; grandchildren, Jenifer and Chris Olsen, Melanie Wilkerson and James Jamison, great-grandsons, Anthony Olsen, Kyle Olsen, Skyler Olsen and Myles Jamison. The important thing to know about Barbara is that she had a kind soul, who touched many hearts in her life. We were all so blessed to know her and will miss her everyday. There will be a private burial ceremony on February 22, 2019 with a Celebration of Her Life at a later time to be announced. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills

