October 13, 1927 - May 30, 2019 Barbara Reigstad passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, surrounded by her family. She born October 13, 1927 in Seattle. Soon after her birth, her family moved to Halls Lake/Alderwood Manor. Barbara's father, Ted Farr and mother, Helen (Eisen) Farr were long-time residents of Halls Lake/Seattle Heights, part of the pioneer history. Barbara was part of a community of families, including the Farr's, the Gohm's and the Eisen's. Barbara's early career was working in Cordova, AK canneries, in her later career she worked at American Can Company in Seattle. Barbara married Arthur Woods from Cordova, AK in 1949, they had a daughter, Gayle, and later divorced. Barbara met Lloyd Reigstad when both of them worked at American Can Company. They married in 1954. Barbara and Lloyd remained married until Lloyd's death in 2014. They lived in Lynnwood, WA and Mukilteo, WA. Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Reigstad; mother and father, Ted and Helen Farr; her sister, Ruth Gohm; and brother-in-law, Carl Gohm. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Gayle Ann and son-in-law, Greg Szalay; granddaughters, Jennifer Herrmann and Kristin Anthony; great grandchildren: Grey, Alexandra, Cole and Elizabeth; nephew, Jim Gohm; niece, Barbara Grundman; great nieces, Kym (Gohm) Leroy and Karri (Gohm) Smith ; extended family, Kyler, Kait, Lucia and Ronin Shaw; cousins, Glenn, Patty, Gary and Kenneth Eisen; friend, Arne Felstrom; friend, Mick Odell; and multiple other family members and friends. Barbara was a hard worker, a "tough old German" (her words). Barbara loved to sing, dance and tell wonderful life stories. She always "told it like it was". She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, neighbor and friend. Her journey here has ended, but her memories remain with us forever. In Barbara's memory, sing a Barbra Streisand song or listen to some big band swing music, and enjoy the moment, she would like that. A Rosary will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019, 7:00 p.m. at Beck's Tribute Center, 405 Fifth Avenue S, Edmonds. A viewing at 12:00 noon with Funeral beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019 also at Beck's Tribute Center. The graveside will follow at Beck's Restlawn Cemetery, 23800 – 104th Avenue W, Edmonds, WA. Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 6, 2019

