Service Information Beck's Tribute Center 405 5TH AVE S EDMONDS , WA 98020 (425)-771-1234

Barbo Jean Kulle "Bo" lost his long, courageous battle with heart and lung disease on November 26, 2019 at the age of 78. Bo was born in Alderwood Manor and lived his entire life in the Lynnwood and Edmonds, WA area. He served in the U.S Army in the 101st Airborne Division as a parachutist. Bo retired after working 24 years in public works and street maintenance for the City of Lynnwood. Bo was predeceased by his parents, Oscar and Anita Kulle; infant sister, Linnea, brothers, Bob, Mark and Mike and daughter, Barbara Jean Anderson. Bo is survived by his partner of 37 years, Bonnie; sister, Joy Tschernega (Bill), brother, Donald Kulle; son, Cliff Van Horne, step-daughter, Debbie Ward (Derek); step-grandson, Stephen Turnbull; ex-son-in-law, Tim Anderson and grand children, Linnea, Wyatt, and Katie Anderson. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Bo was very proud of his grandchildren and attended every special occasion, track, soccer and ice hockey event he could. Bo was a past member of Elks, Eagles, and Lynnwood Fire Fighters. He enjoyed all sports especially softball, bowling and golf. He was a loyal fan of the Huskies, Seahawks and the Mariners. He was a proud alumni of EWHS Warriors (formerly Edmonds HS Tigers). Bo was loved deeply and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. "Please God let there be a Tee Time waiting for him." The family suggests donations in his memory be sent to Providence Hospice and Home Care Foundation, Snohomish County, 2731 Wetmore Ave. Ste. #500, Everett, WA 98201-3585. There will be no public service per his request.

Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 8, 2019

