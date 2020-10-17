1/1
Barry Moore
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael Barry Moore, a resident of Mukilteo, passed away on September 3, 2020 at Providence Hospital in Everett after battling several health complications.

Barry was born on June 11, 1939 in Durand, WI to Patrick and Valerie (Crist) Moore. The family soon moved to Snohomish County where Barry grew up. After graduation from Snohomish High School in 1957, Barry attended the University of Washington and served in the US Air Force. Barry worked in the banking industry and had several rental properties.

Barry is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Gene Moore. He is survived by his children Shaughn Huck and Shannon Otter, his sister Kathleen "Kay" Moore and grandchildren Brenna and Devon Cooper, Shaylah Klesick, Tristan Otter, and Noah and Eva Huck.

Barry enjoyed animals as well as sharing the bounty of his garden and a glass of wine with friends. Possessing a keen mind, he took after his father Patrick and loved a good debate. Barry will be missed by his family and friends. The family would like to especially thank Dennis, Ellie, Rose, Julie and others unknown for their aid and care during this time.

Barry will be laid to rest near his family in the IOOF cemetery in Monroe, WA. A memorial will be held in Mukilteo in the near future.

June 11, 1939 - September 3, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved