Michael Barry Moore, a resident of Mukilteo, passed away on September 3, 2020 at Providence Hospital in Everett after battling several health complications.

Barry was born on June 11, 1939 in Durand, WI to Patrick and Valerie (Crist) Moore. The family soon moved to Snohomish County where Barry grew up. After graduation from Snohomish High School in 1957, Barry attended the University of Washington and served in the US Air Force. Barry worked in the banking industry and had several rental properties.

Barry is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Gene Moore. He is survived by his children Shaughn Huck and Shannon Otter, his sister Kathleen "Kay" Moore and grandchildren Brenna and Devon Cooper, Shaylah Klesick, Tristan Otter, and Noah and Eva Huck.

Barry enjoyed animals as well as sharing the bounty of his garden and a glass of wine with friends. Possessing a keen mind, he took after his father Patrick and loved a good debate. Barry will be missed by his family and friends. The family would like to especially thank Dennis, Ellie, Rose, Julie and others unknown for their aid and care during this time.

Barry will be laid to rest near his family in the IOOF cemetery in Monroe, WA. A memorial will be held in Mukilteo in the near future.

June 11, 1939 - September 3, 2020