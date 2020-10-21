Bayley Ida Marie Boston was born on Nov. 19, 1998 to Michelle Dickerson (Ham) and Erik Boston.

Bayley went to be with our ancestors on Oct. 17, 2020. She had a wonderful dog, her fur baby, Yazi and many kitties. She was an animal lover no matter what kind of animal.. She made sure to love and enjoy life even when she was down. Bayley was a kind spirited soul who was loved by many. Her friends say she lite up the room when she walked in. Bayley also had a sassy side which made her unique. You could say she was sweet and sassy, but that's what made here who she was.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandma Ida, whom she was named after; great-grandma Mavis Ham; and great grandma Catherine Wade. She leaves behind her mother and step-father, Michelle and Tom Dickerson; her father Erik Boston; siblings, Nicklaus (Kelsi) Ham, Sierra Boston, and Hunter Boston; grandparents Jim & Cindy Ham, Don & Gail Boston, and Susan Wade; nieces Bella whom she adored, nephews Tobin Ham, Lucas Boston; aunt Misty (Joshua) Henderson; uncle Jimmy (Cathy) Ham; cousins, Joshua Jr. Shaylynne, Andrew, Imagin; special cousins, Wayne Gonzales Jr, Penny, Vivi, Alla, Quinsley, Also a special mention to her Flossy Posey - Lindsey, Jessianna, Cora, Jasmine, Jessica, Jamie, and Sarah.

A graveside service Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Mission Beach Cemetery, Tulalip, WA. Arrangements entrusted to Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home.

November 19, 1998 - October 17, 2020