Beal Earl Blount Beal Earl Blount's soul was set free February 4, 2019 as he moved to a blessed eternity. Beal was born in Texas June 25, 1949 to Nadine and CR Blount. He is survived by Dwayne, Burl, Nemia Rucker and Verdell Birdsell. A 1967 Cascade HS graduate, he moved to Canada and lived happily in Revelstoke and small mountain towns of Northern BC. He worked for Canadian Pacific RR. He returned to Everett and spent his last years in Bellingham, WA. He believed in 'be the change you want to see' and said "I hope I am not the problem to the solution." He lived his values and opposed unjust conscription. He later volunteered for the Army. Beal championed conser-vation and engineered designs for energy alternatives. "A heart of gold and a gentle genius with a mighty roar." Nemia "You suffered in silence, you spirit did not bend. You faced pain with courage until the end. You are not forgotten, nor will you ever be. As long as life and memory last your soul will live inside of me." Vera "Soar high and sing with the Angels." Twig Beal is loved and missed by many family and friends whom he loved dearly.



Beal Earl Blount Beal Earl Blount's soul was set free February 4, 2019 as he moved to a blessed eternity. Beal was born in Texas June 25, 1949 to Nadine and CR Blount. He is survived by Dwayne, Burl, Nemia Rucker and Verdell Birdsell. A 1967 Cascade HS graduate, he moved to Canada and lived happily in Revelstoke and small mountain towns of Northern BC. He worked for Canadian Pacific RR. He returned to Everett and spent his last years in Bellingham, WA. He believed in 'be the change you want to see' and said "I hope I am not the problem to the solution." He lived his values and opposed unjust conscription. He later volunteered for the Army. Beal championed conser-vation and engineered designs for energy alternatives. "A heart of gold and a gentle genius with a mighty roar." Nemia "You suffered in silence, you spirit did not bend. You faced pain with courage until the end. You are not forgotten, nor will you ever be. As long as life and memory last your soul will live inside of me." Vera "Soar high and sing with the Angels." Twig Beal is loved and missed by many family and friends whom he loved dearly. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 24, 2019

