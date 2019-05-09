Beatrice Alice Janacek Bea Janacek passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of April 28, 2019 in her daughters home. She was born to parents, Robert H. Masters and Mamie (Spawn) Masters on August 27, 1931 in Santa Ana, California. Bea had one younger sister, Bunnie M. Lynch, with whom she remained close until Bunnies passing over two decades ago. Bea met her husband, Eugene O. Janacek at a church in California where he had been stationed while in the Marines. They were married in Reno, Nevada on April 5, 1952 . They had their first child, James, in California then moved to Washington where Gene had family. They bought a house in Mountlake Terrace and had three more children: John, Scott and Connie. Bea was an avid collector of antiques and loved Salmon fishing. She was a good wife and mother and was always there for her family. Bea was preceded in death by her parents; sister; husband, and many many good friends. She is survived by her sons, James, John, Scott and her daughter, Connie along with 13 grandchildren and nine great grand-children. She was loved and will be dearly missed. There will be a graveside service on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Floral Hills Cemetery in Lynnwood.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 9, 2019