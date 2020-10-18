1/1
Beatrice Haug
1928 - 2020
"Grandma Bea"
"Auntie Beaty"

The youngest of 13 children born to James and Jane Low, Bea is joining all of them, many great friends along with her husband Don and great grandson Joshua and great granddaughter Ryann in Heaven.

Bea is survived by her daughter, Barbara Bornkamp; son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Maree Haug; grandchildren, Kevin Bornkamp, Allen Bornkamp, Amy and Erik Davies, Mary Beth and Shawn Hamilton, Kelbea Haug, Blake and Shelby Haug and Cale Haug; 9 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. A stay-at-home mom and a wonderful homemaker, family always came first. She supported both kids all throughout school and was an avid fan of Everett High Football and Basketball.

Many relatives and friends considered Bea their second mother. The door was always open at the Haug house and many people came over the 72 years she lived there for a game of cards, a hot meal, a cold drink or just somewhere to visit. Bea never had a bad word to say about anyone. She will be missed by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Everett High Blue and Gold Club are appreciated.

Due to COVID, a small family Graveside Service will be held.

A special thanks to Marlene Low and Hospice for their help fulfilling her wish to leave her home feet first.

October 4, 1928 - October 5, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
