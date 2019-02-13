Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Belva Lee Bull (92) Of Everett, WA, (formally of Mesa, AZ) passed away peacefully on February 5, 2019. She was born on September 21, 1926 in Christian County, Missouri to Janie B. (Patterson) Estes and John G. Estes. She attended Springfield High School. Belva married John Olan Bull in Springfield, MO, on November 26, 1946 after John got out of the navy. They were happily married for 67 years. Belva and John lived in Wichita, Kansas where they had two sons. In 1962, the family moved to the Seattle area with John's job at Boeing. Belva and John were members of the Des Moines Yacht Club, active with the Boy Scouts, Garden Club, volunteered with many organizations, and their church community in Auburn, WA, and Mesa. Belva was a loving wife and mother. Her earlier energies were focused on raising her sons, Dan and Doug. Later Belva attended Green River Com-munity College in Auburn earning a certificate in occupational therapy. She was proud of her work in several nursing homes and in a retirement facility as assistant Activities Director. In 1970, Belva and John opened the "Clay Art Center" in Tacoma, WA. Belva was an artistic person with talents and creativity she employed in both pottery and quilting. An award winning quilter, Belva was honored as a featured quilter in a Mesa, AZ, quilt show. She loved to create, rescue, and restore quilts. Belva has left her family and friends many beautiful memories and quilts to remember her by. Belva is survived by her sons, Daniel Bull of Everett, WA, and John "Douglas" Bull of Ocean View, HI. She is also survived by her grandson, Aaron Bull, her daughter-in-law, Winnie Corral and her many nieces and nephews. Services are pending. Belva enjoyed volunteering at food banks in Auburn, Moses Lake, and Mesa, AZ. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local food bank in her name.



