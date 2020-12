Ben Ehrich passed away peacefully in his residence, on November 17, 2020 at the age of 34.

Ben is survived by his Son, Zachary; his Daughters, Emma and Layella; his Mother, Lisa; his Father, Bennie; his Brothers, Adam and Caleb; and his Cousins, Nephews and Nieces.

Ben will be deeply missed by all of those who knew him.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

November 19, 1985 - November 17, 2020