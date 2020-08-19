1/1
Ben Moss
1946 - 2020
Ben was born in Washington, PA and is survived by his sons Edward, John and Joey; daughters Sheryl and Betsy and grandchildren Erica, Jacob, Cody, Ben, Morgan, Tyler, Justin, Courtney and Leighton; Siblings, Peggy. He has extended family and friends in Los Angeles and PA and a congregation through his church that he loved and was with for 40 years. Ben was married to the love of his life Esther Moss for 50 years but lost her in February 2017.
Ben went home with the Lord on August 15, 2020. He leaves this world with a legacy of love and encouragement for he inspired many with his wisdom and was loved by all. Ben was a Veteran and was honorably discharged as a Lance Corporal in the United States Marine Corp during which time he served in Vietnam. A viewing will be available Saturday August 22, 2020 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home in Marysville. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Providence Cancer Center located in Everett, WA.

August 22, 1946 - August 15, 2020



Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Viewing
09:00 - 01:00 PM
Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home
804 State Ave
Marysville, WA 98270-4237
3606593711
1 entry
August 19, 2020
Thoughts of Tranquility Floor Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kathryn Coleman
