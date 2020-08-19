Ben was born in Washington, PA and is survived by his sons Edward, John and Joey; daughters Sheryl and Betsy and grandchildren Erica, Jacob, Cody, Ben, Morgan, Tyler, Justin, Courtney and Leighton; Siblings, Peggy. He has extended family and friends in Los Angeles and PA and a congregation through his church that he loved and was with for 40 years. Ben was married to the love of his life Esther Moss for 50 years but lost her in February 2017.

Ben went home with the Lord on August 15, 2020. He leaves this world with a legacy of love and encouragement for he inspired many with his wisdom and was loved by all. Ben was a Veteran and was honorably discharged as a Lance Corporal in the United States Marine Corp during which time he served in Vietnam. A viewing will be available Saturday August 22, 2020 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home in Marysville. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Providence Cancer Center located in Everett, WA.

August 22, 1946 - August 15, 2020