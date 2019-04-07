Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benancio C. Morales. View Sign

Benancio C. Morales Entered Into Eternal Rest Monday, April 1, 2019 Family and friends are mourning the loss, but remembering the love and laughter of Benancio Castilleja Morales, (aka Ben C.) who returned to his Heavenly Home to meet his beloved wife, Alberta (Armijo) Morales; eldest son, Ismael (Mike) Morales, infant son, Joseph Morales; four brothers, three sisters, and parents, Micaela and Enrique Morales. Ben C. was born on May 25, 1926 in Edinburg, Texas. He married Alberta on February 4, 1945, they moved from Texas to Washington State in 1960, making their home in Sunnyside, WA. They were married for 51 years enjoying their family and partaking in their favorite activity "dancing" at family and social events. After the loss of Alberta in 1996, Ben moved to Western Washington. Ben will be remembered for his warm smile, caring heart for friends and strangers alike. He was blessed with a large and loving family, who take comfort from his seemingly never ending zest for life. His unique knack for fixing anything was legendary, prompting a grandson to proclaim "My grandpa is a genius". His grandson Mark remembers Ben as always being impeccably dressed with each hair in place "El Catrine". At the age of 92, Ben passed away peacefully at his home. His family will miss his story telling about his truck driving days, his childhood, and everyday life events that he turned into an adventure because of his love of living each day to the fullest. Ben lived his life on his own terms, he was known as the "La Cuerda" by those who knew him best. Ben is survived by his children, Nina Padron (John), Angie Oldershaw (Alan), Jonus Morales (Kitty), Rosa Rangel, Val Morales (Vicky), and Leti M. Delsing (Bruce); sister, Guadalupe Urbina and brothers, Juan and Manuel Morales. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. His family would like to thank Ala Kupuna Adult Family Home and Hospice for the exemplary care and love Ben received from each caregiver and Hospice team member. The family is eternally grateful for your service. Ben will be laid to rest with his beloved wife Alberta in Sunnyside, Washington. In honoring his request, no funeral service will be held. "A limb has fallen from the family tree. I keep hearing a voice that says, "Grieve not for me. Remember the best times, the laughter, the songs, and most of all, the good life I lived while I was strong."



