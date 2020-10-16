Bennie Joe Walthall, age 83 of Everett passed away Monday October 5th 2020 after a long illness.Bennie was born September 23rd 1937 in Marietta, Texas. He is proceeded in death by his parents Sterling Walthall and Lillian Cass; wife Shirley J Walthall; brother Oliver Epps Jr and sister Gladys Getum.He is survived by daughter Marla J Walthall, son Shelby (Paulette) Walthall; grandsons Curtis (Carly) Thomas, Jordan J Walthall and Sawyer J Walthall; 4 great grandchildren; sisters Vada Moon, Bobbie Brown and Jana Kimble. Extended family and friends.Viewing is Saturday October 17th 2020 from 10am-4pm at Evergreen Washelli 11111 N Aurora Ave N Seattle 98133He was a true Renaissance Man there was nothing he couldn't do. He will be missed by all who knew him. September 23, 1937 - October 5, 2020