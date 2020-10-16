1/
Bennie Walthall
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bennie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bennie Joe Walthall, age 83 of Everett passed away Monday October 5th 2020 after a long illness.Bennie was born September 23rd 1937 in Marietta, Texas. He is proceeded in death by his parents Sterling Walthall and Lillian Cass; wife Shirley J Walthall; brother Oliver Epps Jr and sister Gladys Getum.He is survived by daughter Marla J Walthall, son Shelby (Paulette) Walthall; grandsons Curtis (Carly) Thomas, Jordan J Walthall and Sawyer J Walthall; 4 great grandchildren; sisters Vada Moon, Bobbie Brown and Jana Kimble. Extended family and friends.Viewing is Saturday October 17th 2020 from 10am-4pm at Evergreen Washelli 11111 N Aurora Ave N Seattle 98133He was a true Renaissance Man there was nothing he couldn't do. He will be missed by all who knew him. September 23, 1937 - October 5, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved