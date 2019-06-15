Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beorgetta Bach. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Georgetta Bach January 15, 1933 - June 8, 2019 Georgetta Bach, born January 15, 1933 in Bellingham, WA passed away June 8, 2019 in Snohomish, WA. Georgetta lived the majority of her life in Washington State, residing for more than 21 years, 10 of those with her husband, Bill, in the Port Susan Camping Club in Marysville. During that time, she served as secretary at the Port Susan Chapel and regularly cooked at the Adult Club. She worked as a cook at Mountain View (formerly Madeline Villa) Rehabilitation and Care Center for 20-plus years, retiring in 2013 at the young age of 80. She and her husband, Bill loved taking trips on their motorcycle and camping. Georgetta was a servant to the Lord and always willing to help anyone. She will be remembered for her dedication to her family and friends. Georgetta is survived by her sons, Bill Bailey, Jeff Bach, Greg Bach and Tom Bach; daughters, Patricia Bailey and Angela Davis; twelve grandchildren; two great grandsons and one great granddaughter; several nieces, nephews and cousins; sisters, Marilyn Rutherford and Karen Graham. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill; her mother, father and one sister. At Georgetta's request no services will be held.



