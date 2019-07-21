Berkley R. Keith Berkley Keith passed away on May 21, 2019. He was born June 27, 1920 to Roland and Alice Keith and raised in Lake Forest Park, WA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elinor and son, LeRoy. He is survived by sons, Gary (Anita), Dennis (Delayne) and Lauren (Pam); 12 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. A Memorial service will be July 27, 2019, 11am-4pm at Fleet Reserve, 23002- 56th Ave W., Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 21, 2019