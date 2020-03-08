Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernadette Hindman. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Bernadette Theresa (Mathenski) Hindman, born February 17, 1928, went home February 28, 2020 and was embraced by God's loving arms. She was a servant of the Lord, a beautiful mother, a fun-loving grandma, and a spunky great-grandma known as "Grandma the Great", as well as a good friend. She graduated from Holy Angels High School in Seattle. She later attended Seattle University where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. Bernadette was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Linda, and her son, Mark. She will be greatly missed by her daughters, Rochelle, Aleta, Bernie, and Regina and their husbands, her eleven beloved grand children, seven dearly loved great grandchildren, and her extended family. She loved God, her Catholic faith, gardening, reading, wine, Birch Bay, the theater, eating, making puzzles, and her FAMILY. She always had a wonderful outlook and looked at the bright side of things. She would say: "A thing of beauty is a joy forever!!" She was our joy. Her Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Everett, WA, Monday March 9, 2020 at 11:30am. There will be a reception afterwards in the parish hall. To help celebrate her life, please do a random act of kindness and hug someone you love. Cha-cha-cha!!





