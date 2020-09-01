1/1
Bernard Brick
1932 - 2020
On Tuesday July 21, 2020, Bernard "Bud" Lawrence Brick, loving husband and father of four daughters, passed away at the age of 88. He was born on June 1, 1932 in Fort Scott, KS to Leonard and Myra (Ellis) Brick. He moved to Springdale, AR to live with his grandparents Fred and Marian Ellis C.1945. Bud graduated Springdale High School in 1951 and joined the United States Navy on February 5, 1952, he served in the Korean War and was honorably discharged on February 4, 1960. Bud met his wife Betty at Seattle Seafair where they had a whirlwind romance and were married on January 21, 1955 in Kootenai, ID. They moved to Arkansas where they started their family and in 1966 Bud and Betty moved their family to Bainbridge Island, WA. Bud started work at Tidewater Barge Lines as a merchant marine where he worked in Alaska. In 1969 Bud and Betty moved their family to Marysville, WA where they built their dream home. Bud retired in 1992 after 20 plus years working at Tidewater Barge Lines and focused on his interests in restoring classic cars, mechanics, trains, the stock market.

He is survived by his daughters Kathy, Donna (Allen), and Kellie (David). He is also survived by his grandchildren Chandra (Pete), Taylor (Brittany), Sarah, Rachel (Carl), Brian, Joshua, Cody, Stacy, Austina (Jesse), and his great grandchildren Johnathan, Pete Jr, Devin, Greyson, Oskar, and Anna.

Bud was preceded in death by Leonard and Myra Brick (parents), his loving wife of 54 years Betty, Myra Marie Brown (sister) and Becky Brick (daughter).

Bud and Betty were buried in Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent WA.

June 1, 1932 - July 21, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

