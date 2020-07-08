1/1
Bernard C. Denney
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our dad left us July 5, 2020. He struggled with a broken heart and natural causes since the passing of his true love. He was tired and now is happy again, dancing up a storm with mom & we bet he hasn't let go of her hand. He leaves behind 4 girls and 2 boys. Marian Skogen, Lana (Ken) Kayser, Cheri (Karl) Slomchinski, Chuck Denney, Connie Lakey, Gene Davis, Ronda (Jim) Davis, 12 grandchildren and 12great grandchildren. Preceding him was his true love Margaret, son Jimmy Lee, 1 brother and numerous in laws July 24, 1931 - July 5, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved