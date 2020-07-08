Our dad left us July 5, 2020. He struggled with a broken heart and natural causes since the passing of his true love. He was tired and now is happy again, dancing up a storm with mom & we bet he hasn't let go of her hand. He leaves behind 4 girls and 2 boys. Marian Skogen, Lana (Ken) Kayser, Cheri (Karl) Slomchinski, Chuck Denney, Connie Lakey, Gene Davis, Ronda (Jim) Davis, 12 grandchildren and 12great grandchildren. Preceding him was his true love Margaret, son Jimmy Lee, 1 brother and numerous in laws July 24, 1931 - July 5, 2020



