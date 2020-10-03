Ben after 36 hours on the fire line (picture above)

Bernard McConnell

"Ben" Hurtig

On August 26, 2020, longtime Skagit Valley resident Ben Hurtig passed away from a heart ailment at age 67. The biggest part of his life (and the happiest) was spent as a Wildland Firefighter, and assistant crew boss for the "Baker River Hotshots".

His best friend was Joe King, and they swapped saving each other's lives many times. In 11 years he fought fires in 17 different states. He had numerous awards, and certifications for his years in the fire service.

His Photography was professional, with no formal training, and is featured in the book "The Fellowship of Fire".

In the 4th grade, he was the lead student in the tracking of the orbit of Major Cooper, one of our early space flights. He got his picture in the paper, along with three other students on the assignment, in "The Everett Herald."

After retiring from firefighting, he had his own agriculture business, rodent mitigation business, water distribution business, welded for "Whitfield Stoves", worked to equip a private firefighting business, and worked in aerospace for "Hexcel Corporation".

He is preceded in death by his parents Lew S. Hurtig and Betty Hurtig, and nephew Caleb Lord.

Surviving members are Jack (Linda) Hurtig, Richard L. Hurtig, Ried (Adrianne) Hurtig, nephews Ried, Derek and Keenan (Kailana) Lord, nieces Caitlin Kurzenbaum (Lexi, William) Nicole Lord (Milee, Madison) Tiffany Weston (Josephine, Elizabeth).

A memorial service for Ben will be held in the near future.

March 10, 1953 - August 26, 2020