Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard John "Bernie" Harris Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bernard "Bernie" John Harris Jr Nov. 5, 1942 - Jan. 15, 2019 Bernard "Bernie" John Harris Jr, of Montgomery, TX, passed away on Tuesday, January 15, 2019. He was born in Spokane, WA, on November 5, 1942, to the late Bernard John Harris Sr. and Dorothy A. (Ettenborough) Harris. He was preceded in death by his sister, Anniemarie Harris. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Patricia (Fisk) Harris; daughters, Heather K. Harris-Aguirre (Gabriel) and Holly (Harris) Duke (Forrest); brother, Jim Harris (Margie) and sister, Fran Harris; grandchildren, Lucy, Reese, Campbell, Bo, and Emme; and 10 nieces and nephews. Bernie attended high school in Spokane, WA, attending North Central High School and Shadle Park High School. In September, 1962, Bernie and Pat married. Bernie graduated from Washington State University with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1964. Bernie was awarded his Professional Engineer certification in Washington State in 1969, and earned his Masters of Business Administration degree at Seattle University, graduating in 1985. Finally, Bernie was an inductee of the Order of the Engineer, proudly wearing the ring of the engineer until his passing. Bernie's first career job was with Western Union, which he started in 1964. In 1968, Bernie started working for General Telephone & Electronics (GTE) as an electrical engineer designing telephone and relay towers, moving with his wife to Everett, WA. In 1986, Bernie and his family moved from Everett to Shelton, CT when GTE transferred him to GTE International Headquarters in Stamford, CT, to represent the company in international standards bodies. In 1989, GTE transferred Bernie to Worldwide Telephone Headquarters in Irving, TX. Bernie finished out his 33 year career with GTE as the Director of Industry Standards and retired in 2001. After his early retirement from GTE, Bernie worked for a year with Delta Airlines. He then went on to become a private pilot with commercial and instrument ratings. He was a second lieutenant in the Civil Air Patrol and volunteered as a pilot for Angel Flight. Bernie enjoyed hiking, camping, hunting, canoeing, fishing, shooting, skiing, and many many other hobbies through his life. His last years were spent with Pat filling up their bucket list and included several trips and cruises, internationally and around the United States. Ultimately, Texas was home to Bernie and he always said "I wasn't born in Texas, but I got here as fast as I could." Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Central Lutheran Church, Everett. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to



Bernard "Bernie" John Harris Jr Nov. 5, 1942 - Jan. 15, 2019 Bernard "Bernie" John Harris Jr, of Montgomery, TX, passed away on Tuesday, January 15, 2019. He was born in Spokane, WA, on November 5, 1942, to the late Bernard John Harris Sr. and Dorothy A. (Ettenborough) Harris. He was preceded in death by his sister, Anniemarie Harris. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Patricia (Fisk) Harris; daughters, Heather K. Harris-Aguirre (Gabriel) and Holly (Harris) Duke (Forrest); brother, Jim Harris (Margie) and sister, Fran Harris; grandchildren, Lucy, Reese, Campbell, Bo, and Emme; and 10 nieces and nephews. Bernie attended high school in Spokane, WA, attending North Central High School and Shadle Park High School. In September, 1962, Bernie and Pat married. Bernie graduated from Washington State University with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1964. Bernie was awarded his Professional Engineer certification in Washington State in 1969, and earned his Masters of Business Administration degree at Seattle University, graduating in 1985. Finally, Bernie was an inductee of the Order of the Engineer, proudly wearing the ring of the engineer until his passing. Bernie's first career job was with Western Union, which he started in 1964. In 1968, Bernie started working for General Telephone & Electronics (GTE) as an electrical engineer designing telephone and relay towers, moving with his wife to Everett, WA. In 1986, Bernie and his family moved from Everett to Shelton, CT when GTE transferred him to GTE International Headquarters in Stamford, CT, to represent the company in international standards bodies. In 1989, GTE transferred Bernie to Worldwide Telephone Headquarters in Irving, TX. Bernie finished out his 33 year career with GTE as the Director of Industry Standards and retired in 2001. After his early retirement from GTE, Bernie worked for a year with Delta Airlines. He then went on to become a private pilot with commercial and instrument ratings. He was a second lieutenant in the Civil Air Patrol and volunteered as a pilot for Angel Flight. Bernie enjoyed hiking, camping, hunting, canoeing, fishing, shooting, skiing, and many many other hobbies through his life. His last years were spent with Pat filling up their bucket list and included several trips and cruises, internationally and around the United States. Ultimately, Texas was home to Bernie and he always said "I wasn't born in Texas, but I got here as fast as I could." Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Central Lutheran Church, Everett. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to act.alz.org/goto/bernieharris Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close