Bernard M. Williams III

"UNAHOY" Bernard Michael Williams III Sunrise - June 15, 1971 Sunset - July 5, 2019 Bernie leaves behind his mother, Judi Patrick; siblings, Francis (Karlene), JoAnn (Landry), Rose Buck, Rueben Reeves, and Marvin Edwards, including aunties, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. He loved his family, especially his grandkids, Preceded in death by his father, Bernard Williams, Jr., his sister, Clarissa Williams, and daughter, Melodie Williams. He loved music and taking drives, he was lead singer for the Spee-Bi-Dah singers, traveling to pow wows, driving to different states. He worked at the Tulalip Casino, dealing Craps and making life-long friends that became a second family. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan - that was his team. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 9:00 am at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home with burial to follow at Mission Beach Cemetery.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 9, 2019
