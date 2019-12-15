Bernard Rees McCauley Bernard Rees McCauley 90 of Stanwood, WA died Sunday, December 8, 2019. He was born December 26, 1928 in Okanogan, WA to Bernard T. McCauley and Lelia Rees McCauley. He served in the US Army during the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He owned and operated McCauley Incorporated in Seattle. He also worked for the Purina Company in Carnation, WA, and owned and operated a long haul trucking company. He loved to fish and he loved animals especially His horse, Shasta. He is survived by a daughter, Lloy M. Schaaf and sister, Kay Kilpe. Bernard was preceded in death by his wife, Joan B. McCauley in 2010. Graveside services will be held 12 Noon Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Okanogan Cemetery, Okanogan, WA. Arrangements under the direction of Gilbertson Funeral Home, Stanwood.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 15, 2019