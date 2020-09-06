Muriel Bernice Gerrard passed quietly at the home of daughter, Jennifer Gerrard on June 15, 2020 at the age of 92. Bernice was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on December 4, 1927 to Ernest and Patricia Plant.

While working for a book binding business she met Roy Gerrard. They were married on May 1, 1948 and celebrated 68 years of marriage. They shared a career in book binding for those 68 years. Bernice also shared a family commitment to scouting while living in the quaint community of Horseshoe Bay, West Vancouver. She and Roy were Cub Scout/Scout leaders for ten years.

In 1962 the family moved to Edmonds, WA for Roy's work as a Trade Book Binder in Seattle. Bernice volunteered at the Little Red Schoolhouse and the Women's Auxiliary at Steven's Hospital.

In 1971 Bernice and Roy started Gerrards' Bindery out of their basement before moving it to Paine Field, Everett. This was a 40 year endeavor.

Bernice enjoyed trailer camping with Roy, as well as cruise ship trips. She also enjoyed gardening, scrapbooking and baking for her grandchildren.

Bernice was preceded in death by husband Roy (2016), sons Ron Gerrard (2007), Gary Gerrard (2010), son-in-law Monte Shimp (2008) and sisters Audrey Pratt and Patricia Corrigal.

Bernice is survived by daughters Susan Du Pont (William), Jennifer Gerrard (Rafe Foster), Merlys Bolduc (Michael), daughter-in-law Terry Gerrard, granddaughter Christine Du Pont, grandsons Matthew Du Pont (Rachel), Steven Gerrard (Amberly), Shawn Glass, Patrick Glass, Kyle Glass (Kendra), Nicholas and Therese Bolduc, along with great grandchildren: Elisabeth, Tessa, Andrew and Emma Du Pont, Avery and Reagan Gerrard, Jamison Glass, Lindsey Glass and sister Roberta Whiley (Kenneth).

A celebration of Bernice's life will come after COVID-19 restrictions. Bernice is now at peace with our Heavenly Father and those loved ones who have gone before her.

