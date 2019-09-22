Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice Leona Nelson. View Sign Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Sisco Heights Community Church 15029 McElroy Road Arlington , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bernice Leona (Huson) Nelson Bernice Leona Nelson, 71, of Marysville, WA, went peacefully to be with her Lord on August 28, 2019. She was born in August of 1948 in San Francisco, CA, to Floyd and Dorothy Huson. She attended grade school at the old Getchell schoolhouse and went on to graduate from Marysville High School in 1966. Bernice also went on to Everett Community College. She worked at the old Marysville cannery summers while in high school, then went to work as a courier at Weyerhauser. Bernice then went on to work for SeaFirst Bank and Bank of America for about 26 years ending as Operations and Personnel Supervisor as well as a loan officer at the Snohomish branch. Bernice married David Nelson in February 1972 at what was called Bethany Temple and is now Bethany Christian Assembly. They were married for 47 years and lived in Everett, WA, until 1985 when they moved to Marysville. Bernice partnered with David to start up the first Spring-Green Lawn Care franchise in Washington which they operated for 20 years. As a devoted born-again Christian she attended faithfully and loved studying God's Word and being in prayer. Bernice and David attended the Arlington Assembly of God Church for almost 20 years where she served as a Missionettes leader, choir member, visitation member, kitchen helper, prayer team member, counted offerings and made deposits ,and, lastly, the janitor. They joined Sisco Heights Community Church in 2014. She was unable to participate in activities much the last few years because of her health. Bernice is survived by her husband, David Nelson, their son, Yuri Nelson and one granddaughter, Natasha, as well as many cousins. She also leaves David's parents, Elton and Florence Nelson, his sister, Debbie (Chuck) Thompson, his brother, Daniel Nelson (Michele), niece, Brianne (Tim) Foreman; nephews, Evan and Isaac. A celebration of Bernice's life will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00am at Sisco Heights Community Church in Arlington, WA (15029 McElroy Road). Internment at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park in Everett at a later date.





