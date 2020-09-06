We mourn the passing of Bernice Jane Robertson (nee Wedemeyer) on August 18th, 2020 at the age of 97. Bernice passed away at the Misty Meadows Senior Care Facility in Bothell, Washington, after a short illness.

Bernice was born on May 21st, 1923 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the only daughter of Henry and Augusta Wedemeyer. The family moved to Gold Bar, Washington when Bernice was three years old. After graduating from Sultan High School, Bernice worked at the Farm Co-op in Seattle, Washington for two years, where she specialized in the use of a Burroughs counting machine, the precursor of the modern computer. During this time she lodged with, and was a mothers helper to, a family in the Magnolia Hill district of Seattle. Bernice married Jack Robertson on November 29th 1943. They settled in Sultan, Washington and had 10 children over the next 14 years. Besides raising their family Jack and Bernice established the Robertson Landscaping Company that grew over the years to include grounds maintenance contracts for the Port of Seattle along with major programs to plant street trees in many of Seattle's suburbs, and to landscape college campuses and municipal facilities, including Park and Rides. Bernice perfected her culinary skills and became a maven of catering for large gatherings of her ever growing extended family. Besides feeding large gatherings she also perfected the care of house plants with stunning displays of tuberous begonias and African violets. For the last 17 years of their married life Jack and Bernice enjoyed their winter getaway in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii where dinner could not proceed until after they had watched the sun set.

Bernice was predeceased by her parents and four brothers, Lowell, Norman, Robert and Donald, her husband of almost 50 years, Jack, and eldest son Brian. She will be greatly missed by her children John (Ron), Susan (George), Ben (Chris), Nancy (Dean), Cindy (Troy), Dan (Doris), Janet (Pat), Jean (John) and Jim, 13 Grandchildren and 16 Great Grandchildren.

Arrangements are being made through Purdy and Kerr with Dawson Funeral Home of Monroe, Washington (409 W Main St, Monroe, WA 98272). In lieu of flowers, donations, in the name of Bernice, may be made to Washington State Hospice & Palliative Care Foundation, or the American Heart Association.

May 21, 1923 - August 18, 2020