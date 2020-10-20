Bert C. Robbinson passed peacefully in his home in Tulalip, Washington on October 16, 2020 following a long battle with cancer. Bert was born March 30, 1937 in Everett, WA. He was preceded in death by his father Orman Robbinson, mother Rosemary Stevens Robbinson, and his brothers Chuck, David, and Danny Robbinson. He is survived by his wife Cookie Fryberg Robbinson, children Bob (Sandy) Robbinson, Carol Wagner, Mike Robbinson, Leanne Fryberg, Steve Fryberg, Stephanie Fryberg, and Leonie Lindhorst; grandchildren Alisa, Rob, Chrissy, Jimmy, Albert, B.J., Brooke, Anthony, Bobby, Meika, Michael, Andrew, Randy, Anthony, Tyler, Steve, Rilla and DonDon (Double D); great grandchildren Sarah, Tela, McKenzie, Tyrone, Emma, Sadie, Koby, Kamrin, Kole, Aven, Alex, Chance, Melanie, Emily, Rian, Parker, and Carsyn; and great-great grandchildren Hazel, Troy, Arya, Elliana, and Rowan. His siblings Glen and Pat Robbinson, Steve and Sharon Robbinson, Robin Baker, Marilyn and Gary Bassett, and Karen Sue Robbinson, and many beloved nieces and nephews.



Bert graduated from Longview High School in 1955. He spent most of his career as a computer programmer and systems analyst. A self-taught computer programmer in the early 70's when computers were relatively new. He spent most of his career developing and analyzing computer systems for REI, Egghead Software, Nintendo, Continental Foods (Sysco), and Costco. He retired in 2000 and spent the remainder of this life being an amazing husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandpa to his family, as well as a great friend to many who loved and adored him. He loved watching football, especially the University of Washington Huskies and Seattle Seahawks, playing slots at the Q casino, and socializing with his dear friends at Don's. All that said, Bert was rarely seen anywhere without his life partner of 40 years, Cookie.



The family thanks all those who shared their love and friendship with Bert over the years, but especially when he was battling cancer.



Bert Robbinson's graveside service will be at Mission Beach Cemetery, Tulalip, WA on Wednesday, October 21 at 12:00 pm. There will be a procession from Shafer-Shipman to the cemetery at 11:20am just before the service. Arrangements are entrusted to Shaefer-Shipman Funeral Home. March 30, 1937 - October 16, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store