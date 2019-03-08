Jan. 25, 1948 - Feb. 13, 2019 Bert V. Cronin, Jr. was born January 25, 1948 and passed on February 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2501 Hoyt, Everett, WA 98201 (Rosary service preceding at 11:30 a.m.). A Celebration of Life will follow at Scuttlebutt's, 1205 Craftsman Way, Everett, WA 98201, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Please join us for a toast to celebrate a life well lived!
Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery
4504 Broadway
Everett, WA 98203
(425) 252-2244
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 8, 2019