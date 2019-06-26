Bertha (Betty) Thomson At the age of 103, Betty Thomson passed away on June 20, 2019 at the Baptist Home in Mt Lebanon, PA. She was welcomed by her Savior to her new home in heaven where she was reunited with her husband, Al who had preceded her by 17-1/2 years. She is survived by her sons, Bob, Dave and Doug and by her daughter, Margaret as well as 14 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. Born in Cincinnati, Betty lived most of her life in New Jersey where, in addition to raising a family, she worked as a legal secretary. She continued in this occupation when she and her husband moved to Washington in 1980. Later she and Al enjoyed a pleasant retirement. Following Al's passing she moved to Pennsylvania in 2009 where she spent her remaining years
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 26, 2019