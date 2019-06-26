Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bertha "Betty" Thomson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bertha (Betty) Thomson At the age of 103, Betty Thomson passed away on June 20, 2019 at the Baptist Home in Mt Lebanon, PA. She was welcomed by her Savior to her new home in heaven where she was reunited with her husband, Al who had preceded her by 17-1/2 years. She is survived by her sons, Bob, Dave and Doug and by her daughter, Margaret as well as 14 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. Born in Cincinnati, Betty lived most of her life in New Jersey where, in addition to raising a family, she worked as a legal secretary. She continued in this occupation when she and her husband moved to Washington in 1980. Later she and Al enjoyed a pleasant retirement. Following Al's passing she moved to Pennsylvania in 2009 where she spent her remaining years



Bertha (Betty) Thomson At the age of 103, Betty Thomson passed away on June 20, 2019 at the Baptist Home in Mt Lebanon, PA. She was welcomed by her Savior to her new home in heaven where she was reunited with her husband, Al who had preceded her by 17-1/2 years. She is survived by her sons, Bob, Dave and Doug and by her daughter, Margaret as well as 14 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. Born in Cincinnati, Betty lived most of her life in New Jersey where, in addition to raising a family, she worked as a legal secretary. She continued in this occupation when she and her husband moved to Washington in 1980. Later she and Al enjoyed a pleasant retirement. Following Al's passing she moved to Pennsylvania in 2009 where she spent her remaining years Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close