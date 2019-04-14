Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Berva Bartlett. View Sign

Berva Bartlett passed away with family and friends by her side on March 27, 2019 at the age of 90. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Paul Bartlett (July 2018) and her brother, Barry Johnston (September 2012). She is survived by her two children, Lynn (Bob Peterson) and Jeff (Debbie), grandchildren, Ben and Rachel (Will Anderson) Johnson, Lauren (Alex Cadwallader) and Matt Bartlett. Berva was born April 11, 1928, in Estevan, Saskatchewan, Canada. Her younger brother, Barry Johnston, was also born in Estevan. When she was eleven she moved with her family to the United States to reside in Mayville, North Dakota where her father bought a flour mill. In Mayville, Berva continued with her education graduating from Mayville high school. She then attended Mayville State Teachers College excelling in music. She was an exceptional pianist and soprano soloist. In college choir she met the love of her life, Paul. Berva graduated on May 27, 1949 earning a Bachelor of Science degree with a special certificate in music. After college, Berva taught for two years in Edgeley, North Dakota. In 1951 she married Paul in Washington D.C. They taught together in Hendrum, Minnesota and had their two children. In 1960 Berva was hired by Everett High School, so the family moved to Everett, Washington. While teaching English at Everett High, Berva became one of the most popular teachers because she truly loved her students and loved teaching. Every school night was committed to correcting her student's English literature papers. After thirty years at Everett High, she retired on June 27, 1990. Even after retirement, she remained close to many of her fellow teachers. Upon retiring, Berva enjoyed many activities. Every summer she would go to Ashland, Oregon with friends to see the Shakespeare plays. A true highlight of her retirement came in 1991 when she traveled to England to see Shakespeare plays at Stratford Upon Avon. While there she stayed with her English relatives and remained close to them throughout her life. Other interests included taking care of her grandchildren, gardening, reading, attending performances of Pacific Northwest Ballet and Seattle Opera, enjoying picnics up on the river with Paul while he fished, and supporting all kinds of charities. Berva continued singing all her life. She was a member of the First Congregational Church choir for forty years. She also sang in the Everett Chorale. Her favorite occasions were holidays and family dinners where she could be with her entire family. A celebration of life will be held at United Church of Christ, 2624 Rockefeller Avenue, in Everett at 1 p.m. on Saturday May 4, 2019. All who knew or were touched by Berva's life are invited to come share a light meal along with laughter, tears, and stories about our unique Mother, Grand-mother, Aunt, Mother-in-law, teacher and friend. Her daughter-in-law, Debbie, wrote this upon her passing: "So glad she is at peace now. She was the best grandma, mom, and mother-in-law. I know her spirit is watching over us and she is singing in heaven with all her loved ones that have passed before her." In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made out and sent to the Everett United Church of Christ Memorial Fund at the above address in Berva's name.



Berva Bartlett passed away with family and friends by her side on March 27, 2019 at the age of 90. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Paul Bartlett (July 2018) and her brother, Barry Johnston (September 2012). She is survived by her two children, Lynn (Bob Peterson) and Jeff (Debbie), grandchildren, Ben and Rachel (Will Anderson) Johnson, Lauren (Alex Cadwallader) and Matt Bartlett. Berva was born April 11, 1928, in Estevan, Saskatchewan, Canada. Her younger brother, Barry Johnston, was also born in Estevan. When she was eleven she moved with her family to the United States to reside in Mayville, North Dakota where her father bought a flour mill. In Mayville, Berva continued with her education graduating from Mayville high school. She then attended Mayville State Teachers College excelling in music. She was an exceptional pianist and soprano soloist. In college choir she met the love of her life, Paul. Berva graduated on May 27, 1949 earning a Bachelor of Science degree with a special certificate in music. After college, Berva taught for two years in Edgeley, North Dakota. In 1951 she married Paul in Washington D.C. They taught together in Hendrum, Minnesota and had their two children. In 1960 Berva was hired by Everett High School, so the family moved to Everett, Washington. While teaching English at Everett High, Berva became one of the most popular teachers because she truly loved her students and loved teaching. Every school night was committed to correcting her student's English literature papers. After thirty years at Everett High, she retired on June 27, 1990. Even after retirement, she remained close to many of her fellow teachers. Upon retiring, Berva enjoyed many activities. Every summer she would go to Ashland, Oregon with friends to see the Shakespeare plays. A true highlight of her retirement came in 1991 when she traveled to England to see Shakespeare plays at Stratford Upon Avon. While there she stayed with her English relatives and remained close to them throughout her life. Other interests included taking care of her grandchildren, gardening, reading, attending performances of Pacific Northwest Ballet and Seattle Opera, enjoying picnics up on the river with Paul while he fished, and supporting all kinds of charities. Berva continued singing all her life. She was a member of the First Congregational Church choir for forty years. She also sang in the Everett Chorale. Her favorite occasions were holidays and family dinners where she could be with her entire family. A celebration of life will be held at United Church of Christ, 2624 Rockefeller Avenue, in Everett at 1 p.m. on Saturday May 4, 2019. All who knew or were touched by Berva's life are invited to come share a light meal along with laughter, tears, and stories about our unique Mother, Grand-mother, Aunt, Mother-in-law, teacher and friend. Her daughter-in-law, Debbie, wrote this upon her passing: "So glad she is at peace now. She was the best grandma, mom, and mother-in-law. I know her spirit is watching over us and she is singing in heaven with all her loved ones that have passed before her." In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made out and sent to the Everett United Church of Christ Memorial Fund at the above address in Berva's name. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close