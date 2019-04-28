Send Flowers Obituary

April 11, 1928 - March 27, 2019 Berva Bartlett passed away with family and friends by her side on March 27, 2019 at the age of 90. A celebration of life will be held at United Church of Christ, 2624 Rockefeller Avenue, in Everett at 1 p.m. on Saturday May 4, 2019. All who knew or were touched by Berva's life are invited to come share a light meal along with laughter, tears, and stories about our unique Mother, Grand-mother, Aunt, Mother-in-law, teacher and friend.

Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 28, 2019

