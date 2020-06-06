March 13, 1936 - May 30, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Beryl Taylor, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, companion, and friend to all whose lives she touched. She passed May 30, 2020 at the age of 84, while sleeping peacefully at her home in Arlington, after an on-going battle with an infection. Beryl was born March 13, 1936 in Everett, WA. Beryl was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana. Beryl had a vivacious personality, endless amounts of courage and strength. She was always the tie that bound her family together. Beryl is survived by her four children, Lori Miller, Jill Young, Louise Thomas and Steve Shaw; her half-sister, Virginia Odell-Eliason; her companion of 34 years, Walter Antak, Jr.; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to Hospice: 2731 Wetmore, Suite 500, Everett WA 98201. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.