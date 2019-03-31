Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bessie L. Kugel. View Sign

Bessie Louise Kugel Bessie Kugel, 95, passed peacefully at her home in Arlington, WA, March 25, 2019. Bessie was born in Lincoln Valley Township, North Dakota on April 14, 1923. She was the tenth of 13 children born to James Low and Jane F. McLean. She was united in marriage to Louis William "Bill" Kugel on December 10, 1942 in Biloxi, Mississippi. In 1949 they settled on a farm near Arlington, where they raised cattle, pigs, chickens and three children. A few years later they also started their own business, Power Transmission Sales, in Everett, WA, where she worked as secretary and bookkeeper for many years. Bessie was an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Arlington, the Everett chapter of the , and a past president of the Daughters of Norway lodge in Silvana, WA. She loved cooking and baking, crochet and needlework, discovering the genealogy of her Scottish ancestors, traveling, camping and fishing. But most of all she loved spending time with her family and many friends. Bessie is survived by her children, Sharon (Pete) Abraham of Oregon, Paul (Pam) Kugel of Sedro Woolley, WA, Linda (Merle) Peper of Arlington; her sisters, Beatrice Haug of Everett and Gertrude "Tiny" Johnson of North Dakota, and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis, several of her siblings and grandchildren, Christina Peper and Nykole (Kugel) Alskog. The family would like to thank all the awesome staff, medical personnel and caregivers of Cascade Valley Senior Living for the loving, compassionate care and joy they gave Bessie over the last three years of her life. Thanks also to Providence Hospice for their quick response and help in her final days. A memorial service will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1200 E 5th St, Arlington on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11am.





Bessie Louise Kugel Bessie Kugel, 95, passed peacefully at her home in Arlington, WA, March 25, 2019. Bessie was born in Lincoln Valley Township, North Dakota on April 14, 1923. She was the tenth of 13 children born to James Low and Jane F. McLean. She was united in marriage to Louis William "Bill" Kugel on December 10, 1942 in Biloxi, Mississippi. In 1949 they settled on a farm near Arlington, where they raised cattle, pigs, chickens and three children. A few years later they also started their own business, Power Transmission Sales, in Everett, WA, where she worked as secretary and bookkeeper for many years. Bessie was an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Arlington, the Everett chapter of the , and a past president of the Daughters of Norway lodge in Silvana, WA. She loved cooking and baking, crochet and needlework, discovering the genealogy of her Scottish ancestors, traveling, camping and fishing. But most of all she loved spending time with her family and many friends. Bessie is survived by her children, Sharon (Pete) Abraham of Oregon, Paul (Pam) Kugel of Sedro Woolley, WA, Linda (Merle) Peper of Arlington; her sisters, Beatrice Haug of Everett and Gertrude "Tiny" Johnson of North Dakota, and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis, several of her siblings and grandchildren, Christina Peper and Nykole (Kugel) Alskog. The family would like to thank all the awesome staff, medical personnel and caregivers of Cascade Valley Senior Living for the loving, compassionate care and joy they gave Bessie over the last three years of her life. Thanks also to Providence Hospice for their quick response and help in her final days. A memorial service will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1200 E 5th St, Arlington on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11am. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close