February 17, 1926 -May 20, 2020 Our beloved mother passed away peacefully in her own home in Alderwood Manor, built by her and her husband in 1956. She was born in Avon, WA on February 17, 1926 to Edolph and Maudie Nelson and grew up on their dairy farm in Lyman, WA. She met the love of her life, Robert E Bart, at Union High School in Sedro Woolley, and they were married on June 20, 1947 until Dad's death on July 12, 2007. Mom worked as a Registered Nurse after proudly earning her degree from St. Luke's Nursing Program in Bellingham. She was an attentive, loving mother to Rick (Lee), Cathy (Stewart), Bruce (Cathy Anne), and Ron (Shelli). Mom was an enthusiastic gardener, seamstress, assistant house builder, cook, and loved to camp, hike, fish, and home can all the garden produce. Along with her four children, Mom leaves nine grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Mom was preceded in death by her parents; Robert; her sisters, Lois and Dea Ann; and her grandson, Joshua. She will be laid to rest next to our father and her grandson at Floral Hills in a private graveside service on May 28 at noon. Donations in our mother's memory can be made to Snoh County Meals on Wheels at sssc.org/donate.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 27, 2020.